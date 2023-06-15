A week ago, we expressed the following concern: "The end of the legislative session in June carries questionable governing of its own as the Legislature and governor wait until the last minute to hammer out controversial legislation without much public transparency before heading home for the summer."

Little did we know at the time the extraordinary level of secrecy being employed by some of the state's most influential decision-makers. As the clock on the legislative calendar ticked down to its final hours, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration had struck a revenue-sharing agreement with the Seneca Indian Nation that included the Nation being authorized to build a casino in downtown Rochester.

The bill with the wording on the deal was as much of a surprise to officials in Rochester as it was to the general public and rank-and-file legislators, as well, because the details were wrapped in a non-disclosure agreement between the Senecas and Hochul administration. Nonetheless, the state Senate passed the measure 62-1, with the lone vote against coming from Sen. Jeremy Cooney, of Rochester, who had gotten wind of the casino deal and was concerned, he told the Buffalo News, that lawmakers were "not getting any information from our partners in state government about what the details were.”

Thankfully enough information later leaked out about plans for a Rochester casino that it halted the Assembly from moving the legislation forward, because this deal has the potential to be extremely damaging to gaming operations that already employ hundreds of people in the region — including the del Lago Casino & Resort off the Thruway in Waterloo.

These kinds of monumental agreements and decisions need to be made with utmost transparency, not cloaked in darkness with the governor's office even entering into a non-disclosure agreement that prevented lawmakers from being informed of specifics before voting on a bill to authorize the finalization.

The people deserve better, and they deserve an apology from the governor and every member of the state Senate, save one.

