Our view: Set public meeting times with public in mind

The only caveat in the planned change would be the addition of a public comment session at the end of every meeting, giving people who arrive late a chance to be heard. But even that move appears to be an acknowledgment that 5 p.m. is far too early to kick off a meeting.

We understand that starting council meetings immediately after the workday would be a great convenience for city staff, but it also would be a great inconvenience for the public. If a resident has an issue with a city department and they don't feel like they are being listened to by the city manager or city staff, they need to be given an opportunity to bring that issue to the council in a public setting. We can even surmise that people considering running for council seats might decide that they wouldn't be able to participate because their day jobs keep them fully occupied until 5 p.m.

The city council is an elected body put in place by the voters, and the needs of the public should lead the discussion rather than the wants of the people holding the meeting. And it's not just the city council that needs to avoid holding meetings at inopportune times. We encourage all public legislative bodies, including town and village boards, that aren't already meeting at 6 or 7 p.m. to reconsider making their public work more accessible to the public.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

