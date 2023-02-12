Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget proposal released Feb. 1 included a big boost in state aid for public school districts, and those in the Cayuga County area would certainly benefit if the state Legislature goes along with her recommendation.

Hochul's 2023-24 state budget proposal would boost overall school aid by 10%, to $34.5 billion, with the biggest chunk of that increase going to foundation aid, the primary source of outside funding that school districts receive.

The executive budget's foundation aid projections for individual districts look promising for the nine districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, with most getting at least a 3% increase and some who have been shortchanged in recent years getting more.

At the top of that shortchanged list is the Auburn Enlarged City School District, which would be in line for an $8.1 million foundation aid increase, or 22.2%. This would follow a $4 million foundation increase that came to the district for the current school year.

Auburn school business official praises potential state aid increase AUBURN — Calling it "astronomical," Auburn Enlarged City School District's business executive told the board of education Tuesday about the im…

Auburn officials will correctly point out that the district is owed this money, as its funding from Albany for many years was shorted because of the arcane and ineffective state aid formulas that were in place. Years of advocacy by Auburn officials and families helped bring about the corrections that have been taking place.

The improved investments in public education from the state government must be used first and foremost to help improve the quality of the instruction and support for students.

But it's also important for school administrators and district boards of education to remember another stakeholder in the system — the property owners who have always been the other major funder of public education via the taxes they pay each year.

School budget proposals are now being finalized, with boards scheduled to vote on what will be put in front the public in May's statewide school election day. We urge all districts to make it their goal to use some of this expected funding from the state to minimize tax levy increases in their 2023-24 proposals. Frankly, these numbers should translate into no tax levy hikes for many districts.

Keeping school property taxes in check is especially vital these days, when inflation continues to put heavy stress on family budgets, especially for older residents on fixed incomes.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.