Our view: Sharing information vital to protecting public safety

The public most often associates law enforcement agencies with making arrests. And while that is certainly part of the job, police are also sometimes the first to recognize dangerous trends in their communities, and we appreciate their ongoing efforts to get potentially lifesaving information out to the public.

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office recently reported it has seen an increase in drug overdoses in which the widely available overdose-reversal treatment Narcan has either been ineffective or has required multiple doses.

The problem is believed to be associated with the rise of a new drug called "tranq dope," authorities said. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that is not approved for humans but is reported to be appearing in the heroin and cocaine supply. Xylazine slows people’s breathing and heart rate and lowers their blood pressure, police said, which can compound some effects of an opioid like fentanyl or heroin. Xylazine is not an opioid so administering naloxone won't reverse a deep xylazine sedation, so people won't see the dramatic awakening that is common when naloxone is administered to someone who has overdosed after using an opioid.

Giving Narcan is still critical though, the sheriff's office said, because xylazine is often mixed with an opioid. If someone has taken xylazine, the immediate goal is to make sure the person's brain is getting oxygen. Medical professionals recommend starting rescue breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It may help restart the lungs even if the person doesn't wake up.

Meanwhile, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office recently amplified a warning from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration advising the public of an alarming trend of brightly colored "rainbow fentanyl" that appears to be an effort by drug cartels to make the highly addictive and potentially deadly drug appear harmless.

In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office shared that brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk. "Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, the DEA reports, and without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. Additional resources for the public can be found on DEA's Fentanyl Awareness page.

Sadly, we know that fentanyl has made its way into Cayuga County, because it has taken the lives of some of our neighbors. And if "tranq dope" is in Tompkins County, it would be foolish to believe it isn't here, as well.

The Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and others also take part in these types of proactive public education efforts, and we applaud everyone working to protect public safety by warning people about potential dangers, regardless of what form those dangers take.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.