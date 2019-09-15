Skaneateles village government made some news last week when a critic of the sitting mayor and village board of trustees was warned he could be arrested for being on village property or contacting the board.
That critic, village resident Zack Ford, also happens to be mounting a vocal campaign for mayor in 2021.
He's chastised the mayor over a construction project at the mayor's house that drew a state Department of Environmental Conservation citation, and he's criticized the board when it didn't comply with his requests to fly an LGBT pride flag at village hall and when it didn't allow him to be on a meeting agenda to present a petition to ban pesticides and herbicides.
Certainly Ford's tactics have been brash at times. But from what we've seen him do publicly, there's also no question that Ford has done nothing to warrant a ban from participating in democracy.
But that's what Skaneateles Mayor Martin Hubbard is attempting to do. In a letter from Skaneateles Police Chief Daniel Coon, Ford was told that Hubbard couldn't contact his elected village representatives or set foot on village property, citing his "disrespect and idle threats to our Village Board and general antagonistic attitude."
The state Committee on Open Government said there appears to be no legal basis for enforcing such a directive. New York's open government laws, not to mention the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, preserve citizens' right to criticize the government.
And that's all that Ford is doing, at least from what we've seen in the mayor's directive and the limited public information the village has provided in response to questions from The Citizen and other news media outlets. He has not threatened to harm anyone, and he has not incited any violence or other public disturbance.
In reaction to the attention his directive has received, Hubbard put out a weak and deflective statement on Friday: “The Village has a lot of important business going on and I’m working for the residents to the best of my ability. I don’t have time for sideline nonsense and I’ve told staff to ignore distraction."
Threatening to arrest residents who criticize the government is not a distraction. And village residents, regardless of whether they agree with Ford's opinions, should insist their government reverse this drastic overreach.
