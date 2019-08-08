Two more mass murders in the United States have revived the same old talking points in Washington, D.C., about how best to respond to the crisis, but the American public needs more than talk from their representatives in Congress.
U.S. Rep. John Katko this week reiterated his push for legislation that would reward states for establishing laws allowing guns to be taken from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others. At the same time, Katko remains unwilling to consider a measure that would increase the wait time for results of a background check from three days to 10 for firearm purchases.
We supported Katko's "red flag" initiative when he introduced it a year ago. He authored the bill in response to an incident in Auburn in which a disturbed gun owner threatened to harm themselves, the public and police officers. The idea isn't to take firearms away from ordinary people, only those exhibiting signs that they pose an extreme risk of violence. Likewise, we don't see a problem with extending by a few days the waiting period to purchase a gun. Both of these would be very small steps toward solving a complex problem, but small steps are better than nothing.
But in addition to small steps, the horrifying death toll among American civilians demands bigger steps, as well, and that must include eliminating public access to military-style weapons that fire many rounds of ammunition in a very short period of time. No matter which side of the gun control debate one falls on, there is a big difference between the types of military-style firearms used in so many of these massacres and handguns for personal protection or rifles for hunting. There is no reasonable argument to be made that civilians should be able to obtain weapons of war, yet in many places in this country, they can and do.
Federal legislation could be crafted much like New York state laws requiring slightly stronger background checks, prohibiting semiautomatic weapons with certain military-style features, and restrictions on high-capacity magazines.
We encourage Katko to keep pushing his red flag bill. We also wish he would also come around to the thinking that slightly longer background checks aren't a bad idea. And Katko should also be aiming even higher and working toward substantial reforms that can help save lives. Making killing machines unavailable to the public would go a long way toward that goal.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.