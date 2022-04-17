Our view: Smaller Cayuga County Legislature plan makes sense

The Cayuga County Legislature's Government Operations Committee had a robust discussion last week about redistricting, with some healthy debate about whether going from 15 to 11 legislators is the best way to go.

The Legislature must make a decision on redistricting in order to comply with state law that prohibits county-level districts from being overly large or small. Cayuga County's existing districts have long been uneven in terms of population, which has required a weighted voting system that gives some individual legislators (those with larger populations to represent) considerably more voting power than others.

It's not an effective way to form policy and an annual budget, which is why New York state has directed counties to get to a one-person-one-vote system.

In Cayuga County, the Board of Elections commissioners dove into the new population figures for all the towns and city of Auburn to see how they could get to that one-person-one-vote standard. In the end, they found the most effective way is to take the Legislature down to 11 representatives. Two city districts would be dropped, leaving Auburn with four county legislators. The remaining districts for the towns would be consolidated from nine to seven.

A chief argument against shrinking the Legislature is that it would mean more territory for individual legislators to cover, and for most, more constituents to represent.

We understand that concern in a vacuum. More representatives can lead to more personalized representation. But the practical effect of this proposed change in a low-population county such as Cayuga is not that substantial. Legislators may be picking up an additional town or two and another 1,500 to 2,000 constituents.

The advantages of the 11-person map suggested by the elections commissioners include a more manageable number of voices for arriving at meaningful consensus.

There's also the financial benefit of having a smaller legislative body, not just from the savings of having fewer legislators to pay salary and benefits for, but also because they should be able to form policy more efficiently.

We also like the idea of putting this question into the hands of Cayuga County's voters one more time, which is what would be required with a change in the size of the Legislature. Keeping it at 15 would not automatically trigger a general election ballot question.

Legislators should also keep in mind that voters not too long ago approved a shift in the length of terms for half of the Legislature so that district elections would be aligned. That's the only way to allow for this change to a smaller Legislature. In that sense, voters have already spoken once. It just makes sense to give them the chance to have the final say this November.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

