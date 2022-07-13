Our view: Social media scrutiny for gun permits a step too far

Following a Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for people to carry firearms for personal protection in public, the Democratic-controlled Legislature in New York quickly pushed back with a series of laws designed to keep guns from being carried anywhere and everywhere.

The list of places where guns will be banned includes, schools, libraries, churches, bars and theaters. Applicants for gun permits will be required to have a minimum number of hours of training, and periodic background checks will also be required.

Commonsense measures that err on the side of public safety are one thing, but trying to do too much too fast led the state to also include an unworkable rule that isn't going to do any good.

As part of the application process, people seeking handgun permits are now going to be required to list their social media accounts. The state said that the rule is meant to help highlight the "character and conduct" of applicants, but nobody seems clear on just what type of information will constitute a red flag — assuming that any online profiles are going to be scrutinized at all.

All of these new laws are going to be challenged in court — and one provision has already become the focus of a lawsuit — but the social media part will not only have to stand up to the constitutional right to bear arms, but the right to freedom of speech, as well.

Nobody knows what the criteria might be for using this information to deny someone a permit, and there aren't any resources for local sheriff's offices to dig into social media accounts for all applicants. New York Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Peter Kehoe said that he doubts local officials will look at social media accounts at all because "it would be a constitutional invasion of privacy.”

Being that we're in an election year, politicians want to be able to say that they are doing something constructive, but the social media declaration for a gun permit is an unworkable overstep and an example of rushed legislation going too far.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.