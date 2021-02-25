Our view: Standardized tests make little sense during a pandemic

Federal officials have rejected a request by the state Education Department to cancel standardized tests for New York students this spring, and we believe that decision should be appealed.

The state teachers union and school administrators association had both backed the idea of canceling the ELA and math assessments for grades 3 through 8 and similar exams for high school students because of the difficulty of administering the tests when so many students are taking their classes on computers at home.

The U.S. Department of Education said it will allow some flexibility in how tests are administered, including shortened versions of exams or extending testing into the summer, but the last thing students and teachers need this year are more hurdles to try to overcome.

We've disagreed in years past with the overall anti-testing movement, because we believe there is great value in measuring student achievement as a means of improving educational practices. But this school year has been like no other before it, and it makes little sense to try to critique it.