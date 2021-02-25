Our view: Standardized tests make little sense during a pandemic

Federal officials have rejected a request by the state Education Department to cancel standardized tests for New York students this spring, and we believe that decision should be appealed.
The state teachers union and school administrators association had both backed the idea of canceling the ELA and math assessments for grades 3 through 8 and similar exams for high school students because of the difficulty of administering the tests when so many students are taking their classes on computers at home.
The U.S. Department of Education said it will allow some flexibility in how tests are administered, including shortened versions of exams or extending testing into the summer, but the last thing students and teachers need this year are more hurdles to try to overcome.
We've disagreed in years past with the overall anti-testing movement, because we believe there is great value in measuring student achievement as a means of improving educational practices. But this school year has been like no other before it, and it makes little sense to try to critique it.
Given how fractured everything has been over the past year, it's hard to imagine what can be learned from these test results. The point of standardized tests is to get data to see how schools are progressing and to see how they compare with each other — but the key to tracking that is that they need to be conducted in a uniform way. Nothing about education in the middle of this pandemic is uniform.
State education leaders should reach out to their elected representatives to try to get this decision reversed. Teachers, administrators and students need to focus on getting through the rest of this school year as constructively as possible without any added distractions. Schools should be given the option of pressing the reset button on testing this spring so they can set their sights on a return to more normal operating procedures in the fall.
