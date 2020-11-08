Our view: Start unification with the fight against COVID-19

These numbers are alarming, and they can't be dismissed. That's the very bad news.

The good news is that the nation is now in a position to turn the tide.

Unlike the first big national coronavirus wave in the spring, there is now a solid testing and tracing infrastructure in place (although it still needs to be improved). Treatments have been become more effective and work toward a safe and effective vaccine marches on. We also know much more about the behavioral practices that are most effective at preventing spread.

The other reason for optimism is that the presidential election is over, and with that comes a huge opportunity to knock down false information about the pandemic via a bipartisan educational effort. Our deeply divided politics likely fostered coronavirus spread because large segments of the population have believed that this pandemic was just a political creation.

But now everyone can see: The voting has taken place, and the virus still rages on. It didn't disappear with an election.

President-elect Biden needs to reach out to Republican leaders who are willing to stand up with him and build a united front against COVID-19.