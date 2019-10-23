A long delay in getting an answer to a simple question is a good example of why New York needs to make the flow of information between state agencies and the public more efficient.
In July, a convicted rapist removed his GPS monitoring device and hid out in Skaneateles for two days before being captured. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to violating his parole in exchange for an agreed-upon sentence of two years in prison. But when we inquired about the disposition of the case, we were told by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision that the plea came in exchange for "a period of incarceration" and that the details wouldn't be released "until a written decision is issued by the Administrative Law Judge."
It turns out that the judge had ruled that same day that "the parolee is ordered to be held for 24 months." Since we weren't given that piece of information, we filed a request under the state's Freedom of Information Law in mid-August and received a reply saying that "Your request has been forwarded to the appropriate program area" and "a determination as to whether your request is granted or denied will be reached in approximately 20 days."
More than 60 days later, on Oct. 21, we received a copy of the parole revocation decision notice and we finally able to pass along to our readers that the convict had been given an additional two years behind bars.
This was not a complicated matter, and we still don't know why DOCCS didn't just say "two years" back on Aug. 6, but the stonewalling fits a familiar pattern in New York in which state agencies delay releasing public information when there is no legitimate purpose for doing so.
Freedom of information isn't about our company — or news media in general — getting their hands of information. It's designed to allow the public to learn about things that are important to them. In this case, how long did the state plan to hold a dangerous rapist who had violated the terms of his early release?
It would be a big step on behalf of the public if state agencies followed the spirit of freedom of information laws rather than looked for ways to stall. And state leaders should make it a priority to make sure that they do.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.