Our view: State budget process demands more transparency

When Gov. Kathy Hochul released her state budget proposal in January, it was touted as being one that "responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and embraces the future with a historic level of funding that is both socially responsible and fiscally prudent."

Bullet points in the overview include a $10 billion multi-year investment in health care; $32 billion in infrastructure support over five years; and tax cuts for small businesses and middle-class families.

The state Assembly and Senate have since vocalized some priorities of their own on issues including energy policy, rental assistance, child care and education.

But now that the deadline to pass a budget is just little more than a week away, Hochul doesn't seem interested in talking about it, and we urge her office — and the Assembly and Senate — to bring more transparency to the budget process by updating the people of the state as the process unfolds.

There was a good bit of back-and-forth with reporters during Hochul's Monday press conference about her stances on some big budget matters, but she insisted on not commenting because she says she doesn't negotiate in the press. While we would never suggest that she cut off direct communication with the leaders in the Legislature, it's also misguided for her to shun informing the public on her budget negotiation priorities and even where things stand in talks with the leaders.

This has long been a problem with the way Albany operates. For many years it was referred to as "three men in a room," in which the leaders and their staff would hash out all the big deals in secret and then ram through budget votes with little to no input from the public. These days its "two women and a man" in the room, with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Hochul. We had hoped that with Hochul taking over, the transparency of this process might improve, but it almost appears that she's more committed to budget secrecy than her predecessor.

These negotiations aren't a private matter. They are deciding how to spend roughly $216 billion that will be supplied, directly and indirectly, by taxpaying New Yorkers.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0