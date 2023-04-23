As the state Legislature passes and the governor signs bills to keep state government operating because they've failed to hammer out a 2023-24 fiscal year budget, they've hardly demonstrated a sense of urgency.

When the spending plan, which has a legal deadline of April 1 for adoption, was less than two weeks late, Gov. Kathy Hochul had this to say: "We will get it done together, and I'm more concerned about getting the right results instead of the timing of it."

That comment typifies the attitude of the Democrats who are in charge of state government. Neither Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie nor Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have shown much concern about the tardiness of the budget.

We agree that a few days over the deadline generally is not a big problem if that's what is required to get a good budget deal finalized (although we've never agreed with the way final budget bills are passed in a rushed manner, often in the middle of the night, with no opportunity for meaningful public review).

But this year's budget is now more than three weeks past its due date, and that uncertainty for local governments that need concrete numbers on state aid becomes a bigger problem with each day past April 1. It's especially challenging for school districts, which have ironclad deadlines for their yearly budgets that must get voter approval in mid-May.

Because the state leaders blown way past their deadlines, this year's school budgets are largely based on Hochul's executive budget proposal's state aid runs, but those figures are almost never the same in the final budget. Because state aid is a huge factor for districts' determination of their proposed tax levies, this year's school budgets are going to largely be based on a guess.

It's also worth noting that this year's budget is later than last year's budget. It's a trend that needs to be reversed, and it will take the voices of local government officials and residents expressing their concern to make that happen.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd