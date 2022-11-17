Our view: State labor department clearly dropped the ball

During the most dire economic times in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic — when layoffs surged and unemployment grew at unprecedented rates — New York state's safety net for residents who were suddenly without a job was failing miserably.

Eligible residents struggled mightily to file claims, and for many, processing of the claims once they finally did get them through took weeks or months longer than it should have. The then-Andrew Cuomo administration's labor department blamed the massive surge in applications, and assured the public it was taking steps to get problems resolved and claims processed.

But whatever they were doing at that time, it wasn't making sure that fraudulent claims got flagged. An audit released this week by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli concluded that New York's unemployment insurance program allowed fraud to skyrocket, resulting in a conservatively estimated loss of $11 billion.

What's worse, the main reason for this fraud party was not the sudden surge in applicants, but rather the state Department of Labor's 10-year failure to fix an antiquated processing system, one that was already allowing fraudulent claims to slip through at rates beyond the federal standard.

"DOL officials did not heed warnings as far back as 2010 that its UI system was out of date, nor did it address issues identified in a 2015 State Comptroller’s audit," DiNapoli's office said in a press release. "The system lacked the resources necessary to adjust to new laws or handle workload surges — a dire forecast with disastrous consequences during the pandemic."

Beyond the deeply troubling findings of the labor department's failures, auditors reported a stonewalling effort. "DOL refused to provide auditors with the data that would have enabled auditors to calculate the precise amount of improper payments and was slow to provide requested information that delayed the completion of the audit," the comptroller's office said.

What needs to happen now, in addition to the rapid implementation of the auditors' recommendations, is accountability for past failures that will ensure mistakes are not repeated in the future. We call on the state Legislature to take DiNapoli's report seriously and engage in the oversight that is required of them.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.