Our view: State, local coordination necessary to get more shots in more arms

With the number of COVID-19 cases still alarmingly high in Cayuga County and across the state, we urge state and local health officials to prioritize making vaccines widely available to the thousands who will soon be eligible for first-time shots and boosters.

The latest numbers on the virus in Cayuga County are worrisome. More than 100 children in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region have tested positive for the virus; the county is set to record more than 1,000 new cases in September alone; and the number of deaths locally since the start of the pandemic recently grew to more than 100.

On the plus side, booster shots have been approved for people 65 and older, health-care workers and those with certain health conditions, and Pfizer may be just weeks away from being able to offer shots for children as young as 5.

We hope there's going to be better coordination between state and local officials this time vs. the initial demand surge in the later winter and early spring, when it's fair to say the situation became confusing and chaotic at times. When the vaccine rollouts first started, there were bound to be growing pains as this was an unprecedented effort to mass vaccinate the entire population over the age of 12. This time officials have the benefit of learning from past mistakes, and we hope to see an efficient and orderly process this time.