Our view: State must step up and help Cayuga County with virus testing

Repeated calls for help with COVID-19 testing in Cayuga County continue to fall on deaf ears in Albany, and that trend becomes more troubling by the day with local coronavirus cases on the rise and more people being required to get tested.

Cayuga County officials have been doing all they can to stay on top of the situation, partnering with Auburn Community Hospital to hold drive-thru clinics and offering free testing last week with the assistance of Upstate University Hospital, but the county has also continually informed the public about options for testing in Onondaga and other counties and recently put out a statement encouraging people without a primary care physician to go out and get one, an indication that perhaps the county and ACH are in over their heads trying to keep up with demand.

The county recently reported a streak of 47 COVID-19 cases over a period of 25 days, the highest number of cases in a month since April. Family members wanting to visit nursing homes are now required to present paperwork showing a negative test result, and children who have been out of school with symptoms of a common cold are also required to have a negative test result to return to class. And in many cases the tests aren't free, because while insurance companies will likely pay for tests for people with symptoms of COVID-19, they may not cover the cost of a surveillance-based test.