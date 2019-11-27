New York state has been shortchanging Auburn for 32 years on funding for the Routes 5 and 20 arterial that runs through the city, and an increase absolutely needs to be included in the next state budget.
The arterial is a state-owned roadway, but reimbursement rates to municipalities for costs associated with maintaining it haven't increased since 1987. The costs, of course, have continued to rise.
In March, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill joined 34 other New York mayors with a similar gripe to call on the state for higher reimbursement rates. This year, the Legislature listened, and unanimous bills passed the Assembly and Senate to not only set a new reimbursement rate but allow the rate to be adjusted annually, consistent with the percentage change in the consumer price index.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week vetoed the legislation, arguing that such expenditures can't be considered outside the framework of the annual budget. Cuomo seems to be able to find plenty of money for his pet projects outside the confines of budget season, so this doesn't need to be any different.
Auburn officials have been asking year after year for an increase, but keep getting shut out. And more than two dozen other cities are in the same predicament. Before those cities begin another annual round of time-consuming lobbying, Cuomo could simply do the right thing.
The state needs to carry a fair share of the burden of maintaining important state roads like Auburn's arterial. If Cuomo refuses to address arterial funding outside of budget talks, despite the bipartisan support of the Legislature on the issue, then he should promise to put the money in the 2020-21 budget.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.