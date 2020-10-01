Our view: State Street lot redevelopment must protect Auburn taxpayers

Auburn officials appear to be closing in on a solution for redeveloping a downtown lot that has been nothing but an eyesore and financial burden for the city for decades. But as much as we want to see things move forward, the city needs to make sure that any deal it makes won't come back to bite taxpayers.

The former site of Kalet's department store on State Street has been more or less ready for redevelopment for more than 30 years, with proposals for the property ranging from a grand performing arts center to a blacktop parking lot. The city's most recent plan — a public park that would double as an events plaza — has been in the works for several years but has been clouded by the continued legal threats of a neighboring property, attorney Joseph Camardo, who has argued there are unresolved environmental hazards on the site.

The property is once again on the front burner, with city officials reporting they are ready to move ahead on a $1.6 million project to transform the site into a park. The project appears to include a fair compromise in that the city would leave a bit of a cushion around the park rather than going all the way to the boundaries of the neighboring properties and turning those buffer zones over to the respective neighboring property owners.