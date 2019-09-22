New Yorkers got some good news on Tuesday — or on Sept. 6, depending upon your ability to read cryptic press releases from the Cuomo administration — when Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office definitively scrapped its plan to mandate a $25 replacement of all license plates at least 10 years old.
A Cuomo spokesman put out a statement after a Siena College poll was released showing that three out of every four state residents believed the original plate replacement plan was "unfair."
Now, instead of mandating all plates at least 10 years old be replaced with the minimum $25 fee (plus another $20 if you wanted to keep your plate number), the administration said it will establish a plan that would allow readable plates to be kept. When a new plate design was unveiled on Sept. 6, the state DMV chief issued a statement that alluded to a willingness to work with the Legislature to "establish a cost-effective system to distribute the new plates." Last week, when the bad polling numbers came out, the Cuomo administration was more blunt: the automatic $25 replacement plan would not go forward.
But as encouraging as that news is, it's also important to be sure that whatever system the Legislature and governor come up with isn't just a sneakier way of taking New Yorkers' money via fees. A system for inspecting plates older than 10 years old, for example, shouldn't have new fees attached to it. And when new plates are indeed needed because of wear-and-tear, the replacement fee should be based on the cost of production. New York shouldn't be trying to pad its general fund with profit-oriented DMV charges.
Last week's update/clarification was certainly a victory for New York motorists, and it was an example of the power local voices around the state can have when they speak up. Those same voices need to be ready to continue the fight when the Legislature returns to Albany.
