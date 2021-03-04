Our view: Stop overpayments, fraud in New York unemployment system

A group of state senators wants New York to forgive some overpayments of unemployment benefits, and while there may be legitimate reasons for giving some people a break, the state also needs to better police its unemployment system to prevent ineligible recipients from getting paid in the first place.

Of the $70 billion in unemployment benefits paid out since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, about $114 million has been paid to people who didn't qualify. Advocates for more lenient forgiveness of collections argue that some workers who filed for benefits they weren't entitled to received bad advice from employers or employment agencies so it would be unfair to make them pay the money back now.

When millions of workers of New Yorkers lost their jobs last year it resulted in an emergency, and New York installed new computer systems and quickly hired people to try to manage the enormous number of unemployment claims that were coming in, and we heard many stories at that time about people who struggled during the first few chaotic months to get any unemployment payments at all.