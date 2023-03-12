"The ability to improve any system's functioning does require the administration of some sunlight."

— Lucy Lang, New York state inspector general

In December, The Citizen published a story that brought to light conditions inside a home that Auburn officials have cited for operating as an illegal boarding house. In October, a story about a closed downtown business, which had stopped making payments on a taxpayer-funded loan from the city, included details of similar issues between the business and its landlord. September featured a report on behind-the-scenes maneuvering between the governor's office and local Democrats to try to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her power to appoint a new Cayuga County district attorney.

Those are just three examples of reporting from the final third of 2022 that included vital information obtained from state Freedom of Information Law requests. Commonly referred to as FOIL in New York state, the law provides a foundation for government transparency at the state and local agency level.

We bring up FOIL today in conjunction with the launch of Sunshine Week, a nationwide annual effort that, in the words of its sponsors, promotes "open government and shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy."

Now in its 19th year, Sunshine Week in 2023 is being organized by the News Leaders Association and The Society of Professional Journalists to host Sunshine Week, two outstanding journalism organizations.

We encourage everyone to pay a visit this week to sunshineweek.org, and the account @sunshineweek on Twitter, so you can check out the conversations that are happening regarding government transparency. Another helpful resource at the national level is the federal Office of Information Policy's Freedom of Information act website at foia.gov.

In New York, the state Committee on Open Government has been a resource for anyone, journalists or citizens, who have questions about the state's Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws, as well as laws covering access to the judicial branch of state government. Its website at dos.ny.gov/coog has helpful videos, tons of official advisory opinions on matters pertaining to government transparency law in New York state and instructions on filing FOIL requests and appeals with templates.

One of the most important messages of Sunshine Week is that these laws and tools are not just for journalists. Every person has a right to public information, and it's important that more people understand how to exercise that right.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.