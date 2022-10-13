Our view: Support your candidates, then take down your signs

Signs supporting candidates for public office are an annual reminder that we are not only in the middle of fall, but at the tail end of election season, as well. But just like holiday decorations sometimes linger in front of homes a bit longer than they should, the city of Auburn recently clarified how long is too long to keep ads for candidates on display.

As part of a wider update to the city's zoning code, the city council recently agreed that because early voting has changed the traditional definition of "election day," signs should be allowed to go up 45 days before an election rather than the previous 30-day rule. While everyone agrees that signs should be removed as quickly as possible once voting ends, the city decided that signs should all be taken down within five days after an election.

We don't question the city planning department's intentions with this zoning change because they're merely trying to bring some clarity to existing rules that were already in place, which had been too generic in defining what was meant by an "election" with respect to time windows. No one likes seeing political signs littering the landscape weeks or months after an election, and having them out several months before campaign season is also not ideal. Rules have been around a while to try to keep that from happening.

But the key for the city with this revised measure is to be reasonable and consistent with enforcement. One or two forgotten signs a day or two past the deadline can be handled with a reminder by city codes, not a citation and penalty. And of course, however enforcement is handled, it must be done without regard to the candidate or the candidate's party.

Regulations on political signs in New York state are pretty common because they fall under the "temporary signs" category, just like signs for an event or a sale. There are also all kinds of regulations for commercial signs (you can't post a pylon sign for your at-home business in a residental area, for example), so it makes sense to have some reasonable rules for these signs that provide residents plenty of leeway to exercise their First Amendment rights to publicly support candidates.

