Our view: Susman better qualified for surrogate court judge

The upcoming retirement of Mark Fandrich as Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge brings with it a once-in-a-decade decision for voters on who will take over the job. It's an important choice, and we urge voters to put party politics aside and consider the breadth of experience and mindset that the two candidates bring to the table.

Jon Budelmann, running on the Republican, Conservative and independent Independent lines, is a familiar name to county residents. He joined the district attorney's office in 1995, was quickly promoted to chief assistant in that office and was first elected DA in 2007. He's since won reelection to that office three times.

Ben Susman, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines, is not nearly as well known throughout the county, having lived and worked for years in Vermont and California. His family relocated to his wife's hometown of Auburn several years ago and he opened a growing private practice in the city in 2017.

In seeking support from voters, both candidates have highlighted their legal experience.

Budelmann said that his 27 years practicing law have included successfully prosecuting thousands of felony cases. He has extensive experience advising criminal court grand juries on matters like admissibility of evidence and appropriate application of criminal law. He has been involved in civil litigation and family court matters, when they have intersected with the criminal matters his office handles. Budelmann's involvement in the community beyond the courtroom includes working with organizations that battle drug addiction and help people with recovery, co-chairing a United Way fundraising campaign and being an advocate for helping victims of domestic violence. He has taught classes in criminal justice at Cayuga Community College since 1998.

Susman is on the board of directors for Play Space, a nonprofit focused on the health and development of young children. He said his goals as judge are to support the safety and prosperity of the community by helping resolve issues involving juvenile delinquency, abuse, neglect, divorce, adoption and child custody. Unlike his opponent, he has direct experience representing clients involved in those matters, along with his work in criminal law, adoptions, wills and estates. Susman said that having represented children and families in the legal system has given him the proper perspective, understanding and compassion necessary to becoming an effective judge, especially with the family court responsibility that this judgeship holds.

Budelmann, on the other hand, has been a career prosecutor. He has repeatedly run for reelection on a platform of maintaining public safety by being tough on crime, and while he's been very successful at holding onto his office, that particular path may not be the best preparation for becoming a surrogate court judge. Being a prosecutor means having a single focus, and the DA has maintained that focus for more than 25 years. It wouldn't be an easy transition for him to suddenly shift to a role where it's essential for him to view all criminal cases without favor to one side. Perhaps more importantly, the majority of the work in surrogate court involves non-criminal matters, where Budelmann's experience is lacking.

Susman is well-versed in all of the legal issues that the surrogate court must handle. We believe he would bring the skills, background and fair-minded perspective needed for the job, much like Fandrich did when he first won election to this seat two decades ago. The Citizen endorses Ben Susman for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

