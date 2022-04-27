Our view: Take action on security concerns at Auburn City Hall

An increase in uncomfortable confrontations has become a worry for employees of the city of Auburn, and we urge city leaders to take the problem seriously.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told the city council earlier this month that he'd like the city to take a closer look at its security protocols for public buildings and consider putting trained security personnel at city hall.

While having a police officer standing by during city council meetings has been standard procedure for years, Dygert said there has been an uptick in people coming into city hall and behaving in alarming ways, including shouting profanities and making allegations against staff and administrators.

Dygert said he plans to report back to the council regarding specific recommendations, which may also include training for staff on how to be better prepared for confrontations while working out in the field and formalizing a complaint process that the public can use so that complaints aren't being lodged "face-to-face in the street or in the hallways" at city hall. We also like the suggestion of having security keeping an eye on the parking garage and the nearby visitor center.

We would be especially supportive of the security personnel recommendation if the city would use non-tax revenue to cover it, which the city is in a good position to do, given that Auburn is in a comfortable position to dip into its savings a little this year and can surely bank on more sales tax revenue than the projection in current budget.

Dedicated security staff might also take some pressure off the APD, which continues struggling to fill open positions. Police officers are much more valuable to the public being out in the neighborhoods. It's not the best use of their time to have to deal with an unruly person at the clerk's or codes office when a trained security professional could easily defuse such situations.

It's very troubling and disappointing to hear that city workers are being made to feel unsafe. People need to remember that city staff are doing the best they can, and they absolutely must be treated with civility and respect, even when there's a disagreement. Perhaps the presence of a security officer or two could also help remind people of that when they enter these buildings.

Ultimately, it's up to the council to ensure that all city employees have a safe working environment, and when there are concerns coming to them about that standard being jeopardized, they need to take action.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

