New York residents and good government groups have been pressing for years for the state to institute early voting, which would see polling places open several days before an election. Now that it's here, we encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of it.
New York had been one of just a few states that didn't offer early voting, and the state has also been regularly near the bottom of the list when it comes to voter turnout. In the high-profile presidential race of 2016, about 57% of New Yorkers turned out for the general election. And in Cayuga County about 35% of registered voters normally cast a ballot in years like this one when there are countywide races in every municipality. That means that too few people are deciding who will be making important decisions that will affect their daily lives.
We understand that apathy plays a big part, but another part of the problem is that some people have problems getting to a polling place on a Tuesday, and long lines can discourage people from taking part.
This year, things will be different. Early voting locations are set up and ready to go in Auburn, Conquest and Venice, with varied morning and evening hours beginning Saturday, Oct. 26, and ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
We hope to see Cayuga County residents turn out in large numbers this election season. And there is no reason to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 5 to make sure that your vote gets counted.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.