Our view: Take care of jobless, eviction measures first

It's a remarkable reality that in the midst of the worst economic collapse this country has seen since the Great Depression, Congress has failed to act since early spring in a comprehensive way to help Americans survive financially.

The politicization of COVID-19, which was caused by the failed leadership of President Donald Trump, effectively paralyzed any efforts by moderate Republicans to work with Democrats to get a big package done. That inaction is continuing now, despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump, chiefly because the current president is obsessed with falsely claiming he actually won despite any concrete evidence to the contrary.

It seems clear there's virtually not chance at getting a comprehensive relief package before the start of Biden's presidency.

What can happen, though, is the extension of a few measures vital to working-class American citizens who are facing financial disaster at the end of the year. Expiring on Dec. 26 are the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, both still badly needed as the resurgence of the virus threatens more job losses. There are estimates of more than 1 million New York state residents being cut off from help if these programs lapse.