Our view: Take pot legalization out of budget

It's only a matter of time.

All one has to do is look around the country and see the growing number of states to legalize recreational use of marijuana. A day will certainly come when that list includes New York.

As we've said in the past, though, New York lawmakers and the governor must make sure they implement legalization in the most responsible manner possible. To that end, we give Gov. Andrew Cuomo credit for including a comprehensive legalization plan in his state budget proposal this year.

But we also have a problem with the governor's approach: It shouldn't be lumped in with the massive pile of legislation that becomes the state budget.

Every year there's a give-and-take between the executive and legislative branches over what measures should be part of the budget and what are taken up separately. There's technical arguments that both sides can make, and that's true for recreational marijuana.