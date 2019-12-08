Safe. Easy. Important.
Those three words are the perfect descriptors for helping people understand why they should take seriously the task of filling out the U.S. Census form. Cayuga County resident Kristine Hanford is bringing that message to community leaders in her role as a partnership specialist for the New York Regional Census Center, and we hope a critical mass of voices will join her over these next few months.
The decennial U.S. Census is getting started with an educational outreach component, and that's a good thing, because getting everyone counted should be a top priority for every community.
Census figures have a huge influence on how people are served by their democratic government. Federal funding decisions count on this data. If a community gets under-counted due to lack of participation, that translates into fewer dollars for institutions that receive federal aid, including hospitals and schools. It also determines the amount of representation we get in the U.S. Congress and how legislative districts are drawn at the federal, state and possibly even county level.
For the 2020 count, the Census Bureau is pushing the convenience and efficiency of its online survey. People will be getting postcards about how the web-based questionnaire works, how they can access it and how the information that's provided is protected for security and confidentiality. For people who can't or simply don't want to go online, the paper surveys will be available. Both forms only take a few minutes to finish.
No matter what your preferred platform is, it's vital to participate. Unfortunately, data from the 2010 count show some areas in Cayuga County where more than two out of every 10 people were missed. That's a huge gap that everyone should aim to close.
So make it a priority to fill out the 2020 Census form, and spread the word to everyone you know about why they should take a few minutes to do the same.
