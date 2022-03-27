Our view: Take this new COVID-19 uptick seriously

Cayuga County and central New York are at an awkward — and potentially dangerous — point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions statewide are largely lifted as a result of the steep decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the omicron variant surge of the winter. That's been great news.

But in the past couple of weeks, the downward drop in new cases began to reverse itself, and this past week brought data showing another clear uptick. Cayuga County's new case rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control data as of Thursday, increased 34% over the previous week. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reached 22, which was far below the omicron surge peak of 175 seen on Jan. 10 but well above the daily case average reported a year ago, which was consistently below 10.

Similar numbers are being reported in all of the central New York counties.

The trend signals a need for some increased precautions, but we cannot expect a return to mask mandates and other government-imposed restrictions. There's currently no political will (or, some might say, courage) to take action at this moment.

That's where personal responsibility and increased public education come into play. It's vital that our public health leaders continue reinforce the messages of what people should be doing to protect themselves from becoming infected and also to minimize community transmission.

Wearing masks in certain situations remains a smart practice. People absolutely must stay home and get tested (fortunately testing availability is not a challenge at the moment) when they have symptoms. Respiratory hygiene's importance never goes away. And we still remain among the least vaccinated areas of the state, especially among children and young adults, so that messaging to encourage people to talk to their physicians about taking that step must endure.

Most importantly, the public needs to understand why these practices are so crucial. We are at a vital moment in this pandemic in which we can keep cases low and allow our schools, workplaces, churches and other public venues to continue to operate without limitations, hopefully on a permanent basis. Let's not blow this opportunity by getting too lax too soon.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0