Our view: Talk to your child's doctor about COVID-19

They are there from within the first few days of a newborn's life through early childhood, elementary school and into adolescence. They are trusted advisors and experts in knowing what's best for a child's health and development. And they have been essential for many families struggling through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are pediatricians, and it's crucial for public health officials and government leaders to recognize and promote their role in this newest phase of vaccinating against the coronavirus.

The federal government earlier this month gave emergency authorization for children ages 5 to 11 to get a pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This came as a result of extensive study, made possible by families who took part in vaccine trials.

Now these pediatric vaccines should start becoming easier to get. Cayuga County Health Department next week will start offering in-school clinics for the vaccines, pharmacy appointments are opening up, and the New York State Fairgrounds mass vaccination site will soon be administering the child-sized doses.

That's wonderful news for the many parents who have been eager to get this layer of protection for their children that then extends to family contacts. But there's also a considerable amount of understandable hesitancy from parents regarding a newly developed vaccine to protect against a disease that has affected young children much less frequently than older age groups.

But just as they would for a rash, a prolonged fever or any of the other health concerns that develop in their children, parents should be bringing their questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to their pediatrician before making any final decisions. Block out the politics, peer pressure or any other noise that's out there, and commit to having that conversation.

We believe that's the message that needs to be hammered by public officials around the county, region, state, nation and world.

