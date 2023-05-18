All of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school district budgets passed on Tuesday, but not only did many voters demonstrate their displeasure, the economic forecast indicates that districts would be wise to pump the brakes on spending.

Districts got big increases in state aid this year but not only did they figure out ways to spend it all, they went ahead and raised taxes at the same time.

Cato-Meridian increased spending by 3.5% and increased the tax levy 1.9%, Union Springs plans to spend 6% more than last year, Moravia increased its spending more than 7%, and Auburn's $100 million spending plan reflects a whopping 11% increase over the prior year and increases the tax levy for district residents.

And voters took note.

More than 25% of voters in Weedsport and Moravia voted against their budgets, Cato-Meridian's passed by just 53, and Auburn district voters passed their budget by 119 votes after 1,447 ballots had been counted Tuesday night.

Auburn superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo indicated that he heard the critics loud and clear, saying Tuesday night that he is "concerned that it was such a close margin" and vowing to make sure "that we're having conversations with the community on what their concerns are."

We believe the concern for Pirozzolo and others should be that future budgets like this just won't fly, and school boards should keep that in mind going forward. Districts are going to need to be extremely vigilant about cash flow and spending over the next 12 months because there are signs of an economic recession that could affect the state's ability to deliver generous aid increases in the future.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli put out a report a few days ago showing the state's revenues dropped significantly in April compared with a year ago — certainly a troubling indicator of where Albany might be a year from now. And the last time the state faced a major financial crunch that did not involve a federal bailout, which is what got us through the COVID-19 recession, school aid took a hit and local districts were forced to cut staff and programs.

So while these big budgets proposals all passing might seem like school districts are sitting pretty financially, there's definitely some storm clouds on the horizon that can't be ignored.

School boards need to pay attention to the taxpayers they represent as well as the fiscal realities likely to impact decision-making in the coming years.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd