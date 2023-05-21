One of the most important qualities of a democratic government is transparency from the officials elected to represent the people.

It's true at all levels, from trustees in the tiniest villages to the members of the U.S. Congress. The public that votes men and women into office need to know what those officials are doing and why they are doing it in order to inform decisions on Election Day.

At the heart of what policy-making elected officials do are their votes on resolutions, proposed local laws and state and federal bills. It would seem to be a basic function of the job for elected officials to explain how they vote the way the do. But overwhelmingly, that rarely happens.

An excellent example of the exception is Cayuga County's new representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. The congresswoman has established a page on her website that provides explanations for all of her House votes. Last week, she reached a milestone with her 500th vote explanation.

This editorial board has been at odds plenty of times with Tenney over her stances on key issues and many of the votes she's taken, but one thing we and the public should appreciate is this commitment to explaining her official actions.

Remarkably, Tenney is apparently the only member of Congress who goes this far in detailing her votes on the House floor. That might be as much of an indictment on the rest of our representatives from both parties as it is a credit to the congresswoman.

We would love to see that change. Tenney's "My Votes Explained" page should be a standard feature for every member of Congress. We urge voters to contact their representatives and ask them to make it happen.

