Our view: The importance of service on 9/11 anniversary

Downtown Auburn on a Sunday morning is typically a quiet time, and it will be again today, but with some important exceptions. At several precise times, Old Wheeler, the bell in the tower at Memorial City Hall on South Street, will toll.

The first takes place at 8:46 a.m., to mark the time exactly 21 years earlier when hijackers deliberately crashed a passenger airplane into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Then it will ring at 9:03 a.m., which was the moment a hijacked flight crashed into the South Tower.

Next will be 9:37 a.m., the moment terrorists crashed another hijacked plane into the Pentagon just across the river from Washington, D.C.

At 9:59 a.m., Old Wheeler will toll to mark the moment when the South Tower at the trade center collapsed.

At 10:03 a.m., it will ring again in honor of the time when passengers on yet another hijacked flight launched a counterattack against the terrorists aboard their plane that led to a crash in a field in Shanksville, Pa.

The final toll will happen at 10:28 a.m., when the North Tower of the trade center collapsed.

Unlike a year ago, when the 20th anniversary of that terrible day in American history was marked with large services around the country, there won't be a major public event today. That's how the passage of time typically affects the remembrances of major historical events.

But even without big ceremonies, we hope the sounds of Old Wheeler, or perhaps broadcasts of services in New York City, or even a story in a newspaper or on a website, give people a moment to pause and reflect on why it's important that Sept. 11, 2001, is never forgotten.

Nationally, the day is now officially proclaimed as a Patriot Day, and Americans are encouraged to engage in remembrance and service. The hours, days, weeks and months after the attacks brought a surge of people finding ways to help those most directly affected by the attacks, whether that was their neighbors and those hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Fueling that spirit of community service is one of the best ways we all can continue to honor the memories of those lost to 9/11.

