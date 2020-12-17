Our view: The school year might still be salvaged

An increasing number of school districts in the Cayuga County area are moving toward increased remote learning, and the best way to get students back into school buildings is going to be a concerted effort by everyone in the community to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Schools across the state closed in March as the effects of the pandemic began being felt here, but most reopened to students in the fall, many with a combination of at-school and at-home days during the week. More recently, a second wave of virus cases has led many districts to effectively lengthen their holiday break schedules and have students remain at home for two or more solid weeks.

The Auburn school district has extended its work-from-home plan through Jan. 19, and a big reason for the change — in Auburn and other districts — is the difficulty in adequately staffing buildings because of the growing number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

The coronavirus vaccine is on the way, but it won't salvage in-person education this year, because the time it will take for that kind of protection is more lined up with helping the 2021-22 school year get back to normal.