Our view: The trouble with James' rolling info releases

When state Attorney General Letitia James issued the independent investigation report into sexual misconduct allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, much of the underlying investigative material was not included.

The withholding of interview transcripts, videos, emails and text messages gathered by investigators was criticized by the governor and his supporters, but James said she couldn't immediately release that material at the request of multiple district attorneys conducting related criminal investigations. That changed this fall, though, when the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged Cuomo with a crime, which meant materials gathered by the AG and used in the sheriff's investigation had to be turned over to the ex-governor.

As a result, James began the process of what she's describing as a "rolling release" of investigative materials. A batch of transcripts from interviews with the governor and his accusers came out Nov. 10. On Monday, transcripts from more people, including the governor's staff and his brother, was released along with video.

In announcing this latest round, James ended her press release with the following statement: "Additional transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies will be released as they are available."

In other words, there is no specific timetable for when more materials will come out and what they will include. That may not be a big deal if James was completely focused on her job as state AG. But that's no longer the case. Not long after the investigation report was released, James announced she was running for governor.

That situation can't be ignored when looking at the timing and nature of her "rolling releases" of information. Her release Monday, for example, coincided with U.S. Rep. Suozzi's announcement that he was also going to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. Was James using her power as AG to divert attention from a rival?

To be clear, we believe wholeheartedly in releasing as much as possible from this investigation. The public deserves to know what was said and what information was gathered.

But the best way for James to handle this situation going forward is to commit to one final release of the remaining materials gathered in the Cuomo investigation, and to announce a date for when she will do it. Anything else has the strong potential to be viewed as a political maneuver.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0