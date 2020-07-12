Our view: The true reason Trump saved Stone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To understand what happened Friday night, and how it was perhaps President Donald Trump's most brazenly corrupt action taken to date, start with this written statement he gave to the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election:

"I spoke by telephone with Roger Stone from time to time during the campaign. I have no recollection of the specifics of any conversations I had with Mr. Stone between June 1, 2016 and November 8, 2016. I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with him, nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign."

That statement is almost certainly a lie. And the one person who could remove any reasonable doubt that Trump perjured himself while in office is Roger Stone.

Consider the evidence that came out in Stone's trial, in which he was convicted of seven felonies, including lying to Congress about his roles as a liaison between Wikileaks, which was releasing stolen information about Trump's opponent, and the Trump campaign.

Prosecutors showed that Stone was in frequent communication with the campaign. There were 25 calls with Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign chairman through the GOP convention; another 28 with top campaign aide Rick Gates; two with campaign CEO Steve Bannon and two with Trump.