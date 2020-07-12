Our view: The true reason Trump saved Stone

To understand what happened Friday night, and how it was perhaps President Donald Trump's most brazenly corrupt action taken to date, start with this written statement he gave to the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election:
"I spoke by telephone with Roger Stone from time to time during the campaign. I have no recollection of the specifics of any conversations I had with Mr. Stone between June 1, 2016 and November 8, 2016. I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with him, nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign."
That statement is almost certainly a lie. And the one person who could remove any reasonable doubt that Trump perjured himself while in office is Roger Stone.
Consider the evidence that came out in Stone's trial, in which he was convicted of seven felonies, including lying to Congress about his roles as a liaison between Wikileaks, which was releasing stolen information about Trump's opponent, and the Trump campaign.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. Democrats denounced the move as just another in a series of unprecedented interventions by the president in the nation's justice system.
Prosecutors showed that Stone was in frequent communication with the campaign. There were 25 calls with Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign chairman through the GOP convention; another 28 with top campaign aide Rick Gates; two with campaign CEO Steve Bannon and two with Trump.
In trial testimony he was compelled to provide because he was subpoenaed by prosecutors, Bannon said the following about Stone: "I think it was generally believed that the access point or potential access point to WikiLeaks was Roger Stone. I was led to believe he had a relationship with WikiLeaks and Julian Assange."
Gates testified at trial that he was in the room when Trump was on a call with Stone, and after Trump got off the phone, he said “more information would be coming” from Wikileaks.
It was enough evidence for a jury to convict Stone. It was enough evidence for a judge to sentence Stone to prison. It was enough evidence for Trump's hand-picked attorney general, William Barr, to say the prosecution was righteous and the sentence was fair.
Trump's desperation has been clear since the day Stone was arrested. He has tweeted all kinds of unfounded accusations about career prosecutors and a federal judge. He even personally attacked a private citizen juror. But the justice system worked as it should, despite these efforts, and Stone was days away from starting his prison term.
Through it all, Stone never, as he put it as recently as Friday afternoon, "turned on" the president. Would he have come clean about what he and Trump and campaign discussed regarding Wikileaks after spending a few days or weeks in prison? We'll never know.
What we do know, though, is that Trump has sent a message to any people willing to break the law to help him. Do it and I'll protect you. That's an egregious affront to the "law and order" this president loves to scream about.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
