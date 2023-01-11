Our view: Time for Albany to address public safety

We heard over and over during the fall campaign season that New Yorkers are concerned about crime — and also that many not only believe Democrats in Albany aren't doing enough about it but actually helped foster it with the elimination of bail for most crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday demonstrated that she's been listening, opening her State of State address by declaring public safety her No. 1 priority and pledging to work with members of the Legislature on a variety of crime-related issues.

One of the main goals of bail reform — and one that we agree with — is that a person's wealth should not be the determining factor of whether or not they remain in jail after being charged with a crime. But if people who pose a threat to the public are routinely being released, there is a strong argument to be made that the state has gone too far.

There are a lot of factors in play in the increase in crime in New York, and while Hochul insisted Tuesday the bail reform has not been the primary driver, she acknowledged that the implementation of the new law "leaves room for improvement."

It's good that Hochul wants to prioritize the issue, because it continues to receive widespread criticism from everyday New Yorkers, and Hochul's surprisingly close election victory revealed just how important crime and public safety issues are to voters.

Talking about bail reform in a speech is one thing. Reworking the law will be quite another, so reasonable compromise from members of the Democratic majority is going to be key.

To that end, we urge our new state senator, Rachel May, to separate herself from the most liberal members of her party and get behind some of this work the governor wants to do on bail reform. As well-intentioned as bail reform was, it has been found to be flawed, and New Yorkers deserve to have it repaired.

