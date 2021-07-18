Our view: Time for NY state to approve Owasco Lake rules

The Auburn City Council last week approved a resolution urging the state Department of Health to formally adopt a proposed set of revised rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake watershed.
The rules and regulations have not been changed for more than 35 years, and with a lake in peril from excess nutrient loading, Auburn, Owasco and Cayuga County officials more than four years began working on revisions to send to the state.
All of that work, which involved close collaboration with dozens of stakeholders, scientists and public officials, reached a vital milestone in October when the city council and the Owasco Town Council held a joint meeting to officially approved the finalized draft rules and regulations. That vote set the stage for the review and expected adoption by the state health department.
Unfortunately, that has not yet happened. And that lack of action does nothing to help protect Owasco Lake.
It's understandable that the health department might not have been able to turn around its approval rapidly, especially with the challenges it faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the environmental health experts that should be involved in reviewing a watershed proposal should have been able to resume their normal work a few months ago with the downward trajectory of the coronavirus infection rates.
That's why we're glad that the council took the action it did last week to remind state officials that they have an important job to finish, and they wisely included language that encourages the health department to establish a more streamlined process for this work for other watersheds in the state.
The problems facing Owasco Lake are real and serious, but they are no longer unique. State officials need to be prepared to expedite rules and regulations reviews, and getting the work done for Owasco Lake is a crucial first step.
