Our view: Time for NY state to approve Owasco Lake rules

The Auburn City Council last week approved a resolution urging the state Department of Health to formally adopt a proposed set of revised rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake watershed.

The rules and regulations have not been changed for more than 35 years, and with a lake in peril from excess nutrient loading, Auburn, Owasco and Cayuga County officials more than four years began working on revisions to send to the state.

All of that work, which involved close collaboration with dozens of stakeholders, scientists and public officials, reached a vital milestone in October when the city council and the Owasco Town Council held a joint meeting to officially approved the finalized draft rules and regulations. That vote set the stage for the review and expected adoption by the state health department.

Unfortunately, that has not yet happened. And that lack of action does nothing to help protect Owasco Lake.