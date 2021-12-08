Our view: Time for Weedsport to change its Native American mascot

School communities can be quite resistant to change when it comes to traditions such as names and mascots. But while there are certainly many who won't like it, the Weedsport Central School District needs to address its "Warriors" nickname and Native American logo.

Indian logos and mascots are disappearing from schools and sports teams across the country — and for good reason. They are offensive to the people that schools and teams long believed they somehow honored.

The controversy isn't new, and the Weedsport community is well aware that it is now part of a shrinking number of school districts to use images such as a man in a feathered headdress. In 2013, Weedsport formed a committee to review its mascot and invited the public to give their thoughts on the matter. After hearing from the public, however, no action was taken.

But the time has come for the Weedsport community to restart that conversation and come up with a solid plan to make a change. In doing so, the district needs to avoid making the same mistake as the Cambridge Central School District, which voted this year to stop using the name "Indians" only to later reverse that decision when the makeup of its school board changed. The issue in that Saratoga-area district ended up being taken up by the state education commissioner, who recently ordered the district to comply with its original decision.

Twenty years ago, the state education commissioner said that schools should stop using Native American mascots "as soon as practical.” And while it was more or less just a suggestion at the time, it not only continues to be state Education Department policy, but the recent ruling regarding Cambridge may very well lead to state legislation requiring districts to do something about it.

The issue at this point isn't whether the district should or should not continue to use the imagery, it's about doing the right thing — and following state education department policy. Getting rid of these mascots is state policy. Period. The next move for Weedsport should be deciding when and how to make a change, and doing it through a process that can unite the community.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0