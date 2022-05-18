Our view: Time running out on maps for Congress, Senate

Since the state Court of Appeals threw out the state Legislature's congressional and state Senate district maps over blatant gerrymandering, new maps have emerged that pose problems for Auburn and Cayuga County, and immediate feedback is now the only recourse to having any changes made.

The special master charged with redrawing the maps has put Cayuga County in a single congressional district, however it would cut the county off from the central New York area that it's so vitally interconnected with.

The district would frankly be terrible for Cayuga County in that it essentially takes the universally criticized district proposal from the Democratic Legislature that had the northern half of the county in a massive district stretching from Buffalo area to the North Country and adds the southern half of the county. There's no way a single member of Congress could effectively represent this district and all of its divergent priorities. Moreover, it ignores the historical reality that the Auburn area is strongly tied to the greater Syracuse area, with considerable infrastructure planning, economic development, health care systems and more connected.

The proposed state Senate district map would also be a step backward for the county by putting residents in disparate areas of the state unrelated to the central New York region. The county is currently split into three districts, but all of them are in the central New York or Finger Lakes region. If the court-appointed special master's state Senate map is approved, the county will be no longer be connected to central New York and the Finger Lakes, but rather lumped in with Jefferson and Oswego counties and a portion of Lewis County.

We urge all of our elected leaders and as many residents as possible to send feedback by end of the day Wednesday to the state Supreme Court overseeing this process. The email is bwise@nycourts.gov. It's the only shot we have at getting these maps tweaked to ensure we have true representation in Washington and Albany through 2032.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

