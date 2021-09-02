Our view: Time to end closure of border with Canada

Responsible, vaccinated Canadian families canceled plans to visit the United States this summer — including the many attractions here in Cayuga County — because the United States told them they weren't welcome to spend their money here.

The most recent arbitrary date for reopening the border to non-essential traffic is Sept. 21, and we urge our representatives in Washington to fight to make it happen sooner.

The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Canada loosened its restrictions earlier this month and is now allowing non-essential visitors to enter the country. Visitors have to wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine and are also required to provide the results of a recent negative COVID-19 test. It's a commonsense approach that the U.S. has somehow failed to consider giving a try.