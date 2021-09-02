Our view: Time to end closure of border with Canada

Responsible, vaccinated Canadian families canceled plans to visit the United States this summer — including the many attractions here in Cayuga County — because the United States told them they weren't welcome to spend their money here.
The most recent arbitrary date for reopening the border to non-essential traffic is Sept. 21, and we urge our representatives in Washington to fight to make it happen sooner.
The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Canada loosened its restrictions earlier this month and is now allowing non-essential visitors to enter the country. Visitors have to wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine and are also required to provide the results of a recent negative COVID-19 test. It's a commonsense approach that the U.S. has somehow failed to consider giving a try.
We are quite aware of the dangers of COVID-19, and the last thing we want is more people spreading more cases, but allowing visitation within a specific set of guidelines would not be opening the floodgates, it would be allowing cross-border families to reconnect and cross-border commerce to thrive.
The lack of communication from the Biden administration has been troubling, with the latest 30-day extension of the U.S. travel ban coming in the form of a Tweet from the Department of Homeland Security. We understand that there is a lot going on in the country and around the world, but it's a big government and there are plenty of people to help work on more than one thing at a time.
We see very little risk in letting people who are vaccinated and have tested negative for the virus enter the country, and when we weigh that risk against keeping people out who are ready and willing to come here and spend money, it doesn't add up.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.