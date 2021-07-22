Our view: Time to let our Canadian friends cross the border

Two days after Canada announced it would be loosening its pandemic-inspired border restrictions, the U.S., rather than reciprocate, went ahead and extended its restrictions another 30 days — and the upstate New York economy will suffer for it.

Canada announced Monday that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents looking to visit Canada for nonessential travel will be able to cross the border beginning Aug. 9. U.S. officials, though, rather than let restrictions expire Wednesday as planned, extended the non-essential travel ban through Aug. 21.

The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. Upstate New York congressional representatives have been asking in recent months for some movement on the issue, Canada has offered to do whatever it can to help, and at this point there doesn't seem to be a strong argument for keeping the restrictions in place.

Now that Canada's vaccination rate is on par with the U.S. — and given what we now know about the effectiveness of vaccines in helping stop the spread of the virus — the time has come to allow vaccinated people to travel back and forth.