Our view: Time to relax NY's nursing home visit rules

“A hopeless target.”

Those were the words the daughter of an Auburn nursing home resident used to describe the 28-day infection-free window required at her mother's facility for her to be able to visit. It’s a standard that has prevented this family from spending quality time with their 85-year-old loved one for half of a year.

Six months without a hug. Six months being forced to talk loudly through a window just to have conversation. Six months of starting and ending every socially distanced meeting in tears.

It's the result of a policy that is now doing more damage to nursing home residents than it is helping to prevent.

The original visitation ban in long-term care facilities, put in place in mid-March just as COVID-19 cases were starting to surface in New York, made sense — as painful as it was. Infection control in nursing homes had always been a challenge. Dealing with a new virus that’s especially deadly for older people necessitated severe restrictions at the beginning.

And a cautious approach to phasing in visitation, which is what the state put in place earlier in the summer based on federal guidelines, also made sense.