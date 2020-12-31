Our view: Time to scale back Cuomo's emergency powers

As a newly elected Legislature begins working on the myriad issues facing New York state, lawmakers need to also begin addressing the power currently being wielded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to broadly act without their consent.
Cuomo declared a state of emergency March 7 as the severity of the coronavirus became clear, and the Legislature granted him emergency powers to circumvent existing laws in response to the crisis. He has since issued dozens of executive orders that included temporarily closing schools and businesses and setting specific steps for a regional reopening of the economy.
Republicans have been critical of many of Cuomo's actions and are understandably becoming more and more eager to rein him in. And though Democrats currently control both houses, the discussion involving the governor's emergency powers shouldn't be a partisan issue at all. What ultimately needs to return to normal is the division of power that includes the voice of the people through their elected representatives.
When the new legislative session begins on Jan. 6, Assembly and Senate Democrats are going to need to step up — and that presents a perfect opportunity for freshman state Sen. John Mannion to get his feet wet and become a leader on the issue on behalf of his constituents.
Having taken quick action this week to deal with a time-sensitive issue regarding eviction protections, lawmakers have shown that they can handle more responsibility during this time of crisis. And in the long run, decisions that have the input and backing of legislators are apt to get more buy-in from a public that has grown weary of directives from the governor.
This issue doesn't have to be addressed right off the bat. Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread and businesses are struggling to survive. An enormous budget deficit has real potential to lead to higher taxes and cuts to services. But January's agenda needs to include the start of a discussion among the majority conference leaders about transitioning back to normal operations and division of power.
