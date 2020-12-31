Our view: Time to scale back Cuomo's emergency powers

As a newly elected Legislature begins working on the myriad issues facing New York state, lawmakers need to also begin addressing the power currently being wielded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to broadly act without their consent.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency March 7 as the severity of the coronavirus became clear, and the Legislature granted him emergency powers to circumvent existing laws in response to the crisis. He has since issued dozens of executive orders that included temporarily closing schools and businesses and setting specific steps for a regional reopening of the economy.

Republicans have been critical of many of Cuomo's actions and are understandably becoming more and more eager to rein him in. And though Democrats currently control both houses, the discussion involving the governor's emergency powers shouldn't be a partisan issue at all. What ultimately needs to return to normal is the division of power that includes the voice of the people through their elected representatives.

When the new legislative session begins on Jan. 6, Assembly and Senate Democrats are going to need to step up — and that presents a perfect opportunity for freshman state Sen. John Mannion to get his feet wet and become a leader on the issue on behalf of his constituents.