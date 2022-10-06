Our view: Tough to say how soon electric vehicles become the norm

New York officials are moving forward with plans to have all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. It's an aggressive timeline that will require a lot of moving parts to fall into place if it is going to succeed.

The current forecast outlined by Gov. Kathy Hochul is for 35% of new vehicles to be zero-emission in 2026 and 68% by 2030 on the way to the final goal. The state is following the lead of California, where regulators recently decided to require all new vehicles sold in that state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

“We’re really putting our foot down the accelerator, and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition,” Hochul told reporters. But while the overall goal of drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions makes great sense, talking about it and making it happen will be two different things.

For one thing, supply chain issues brought on by the global pandemic made finding electric vehicles difficult, even for people willing to spend the money, and there is no guarantee that problem won't resurface in the future. And while electric vehicles are less expensive to power and maintain long term, they still come with sticker prices well above gas-powered vehicles, so tax breaks on purchases will need to continue, and the state will need to figure out a way to fund it.

Federal infrastructure funding for a network of charging stations is a big plus, and New York is on track to receive $175 million to expand access, but great care will need to be taken to make sure that money is spent as wisely as possible, and state leaders would be mistaken to believe that this one-time influx of funds will cover all the needed expenses in the coming years.

We're not against the idea of moving away from gasoline-powered vehicles, and while older cars and trucks will still be able to be bought and sold after 2035, having the bulk of the changeover to electric completed by that time may be an unrealistic goal that will need to be revisited.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.