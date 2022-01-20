Our view: Towns, villages in New York need state support

Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget proposal includes a program that would work very much like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, in which regional economic development councils award millions of dollars to municipalities in a competitive grant process.

Auburn knows very well the potential benefits of such selective funding, having been chosen a $10 million winner in 2018 with a wide-ranging proposal to fund projects like a new city firehouse, rehabilitate museums, support nonprofit agencies, local housing and health care all within the city's core central business district.

Hochul's proposal continues the traditional program but also comes with an interesting twist in that it specifies an understanding that "more needs to be done to revitalize the burgeoning hamlets and villages of the state."

With previous rounds of competitive state funding going almost exclusively to cities, we like the idea that smaller municipalities might be able to benefit. At the same time we worry that even within the subset of just villages and hamlets, some of the smaller places may lack adequate staffing and resources to be able to put together a winning proposal under the state's criteria.

There are many villages in Cayuga County that could really use a boost from the state like this, and we would encourage them, if and when the time comes, to work with local residents and business leaders to put forward the best possible plans that they can. And the Hochul administration would need to be realistic about its expectations and make sure the program's criteria and application process don't make this a program only the wealthiest villages can pursue.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0