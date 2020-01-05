State Assemblyman Brian Kolb has said the right things and taken the correct actions in the aftermath of his drunk driving arrest in Ontario County on New Year's Eve.
Kolb issued a statement the next morning taking full responsibility for his mistake, acknowledging the recklessness of his decision to drive while impaired. He followed up two days later by resigning from his long-held post as minority leader of the Assembly's Republican conference.
But the need for appropriate inquiry and action in the Kolb matter is far from satisfied. Yes, Kolb's DWI case is like the thousands of others that are adjudicated in the New York court system every year. But unlike those, this one involves a high-ranking elected state official, who unlawfully drove and crashed a state-issued vehicle.
As the case progresses, pro-active transparency is needed on two fronts.
On the criminal justice side, law enforcement and the special prosecutor from Yates County handling the case need to give the public all the details of what transpired that night. What was Kolb's exact blood alcohol content? From where was he driving? And what were his interactions with law enforcement? The public also needs to fully informed of the ensuing steps that will take place in resolving the case.
Assemblyman Brian Kolb stepped down as minority leader after his drunk driving arrest this week.
On the state government side, the answers to those questions should be part of an investigation into the assemblyman's use of his state vehicle for what appeared to be purely personal reasons. First and foremost, Kolb should be personally responsible for the damages, and also for any related insurance costs. And Kolb should also be punished for all ethics violations connected this case.
The Kolb matter also should prompt a thorough review of the practice of providing certain assembly members and senators with taxpayer-funded vehicles. The public deserves an explanation of why certain legislators get this perk, and what the rules are regarding how those vehicles are used.
