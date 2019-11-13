As the state tries to find ways to address an enormous shortfall in Medicaid funding — and by default the overall state budget — the public deserves to be kept apprised of any developments.
It's no secret that Americans are living longer and that the cost of long-term care for the elderly has skyrocketed. And with an increase in people enrolling in Medicaid, the program accounts for about one third of New York's annual budget.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration pulled a last-minute sleight of hand this year when it delayed making $1.7 billion in Medicaid payments until after the state budget was passed, pushing a 2018 fiscal year expense into 2019. The argument for doing so was that the only real alternative would have been to cut services that would have had a direct effect on the public.
It's hard to argue against a move designed to keep patients from suffering cuts in care, but this is a classic case of kicking the can down the road, and the budget shortfall is going to keep getting worse unless some fundamental and difficult choices are made.
You have free articles remaining.
Cuomo acknowledged last week that Medicaid spending is a "major problem" and said that his administration is working to address it. But the Associated Press reports that budget officials have again missed a deadline for releasing a plan of proposed solutions, and the advocacy group Citizens Budget Commission says that failures to address the growth of costs and identify savings represent a "major challenge and risk to state finances."
At this point, with the current fiscal year coming to a close March 31, New York is facing a shortfall of as much as $4 billion. Identifying places to cut spending needs to be done now, rather than in late March, and Cuomo needs to keep the public informed when and if any progress is made.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.