Our view: Treat opioid abuse with compassion rather than blame
Our view: Treat opioid abuse with compassion rather than blame

Advertising from the "I Am More" campaign from the Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study steering committee. The initiative is meant to help address stigma around medications for opioid use disorder.

In the face of a growing number of drug overdose deaths in Cayuga County, a group working to reverse that trend wants people to look at drug addiction and treatment in a new light.

The Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study has started a campaign called "I Am More" in an effort to combat the stigma surrounding medications for opioid use disorder. Websites, print, banner and bus advertising will be used throughout the county to fight the idea that medication for the disorder isn't legitimate recovery or is simply substituting one drug for another.

The HEALing Communities Study acknowledges that the complex nature of trying to prevent overdose deaths involves education, stopping the over-prescribing of opioids and supporting therapies and recovery support services. But an obstacle that still stands out is the prevalence of the notion that people who become addicted to drugs are themselves to blame because of personal character flaws.

Cayuga County has already seen more deaths from drug overdoses (16) this year than in all of 2019. When it comes to drug addiction, blaming the victim can play a big part in having people in need fail to seek help.

Public perception has changed through the years, and people seeking treatment for things like depression or alcoholism are now generally accepted for what they are — friends and family members who need a little help. People suffering from opioid use disorder should be viewed the same way — with understanding and compassion. Reducing the stigma attached to drugs can play a big part in having more people seek help. And that will save lives.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
 
