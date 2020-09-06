Our view: Treat opioid abuse with compassion rather than blame

In the face of a growing number of drug overdose deaths in Cayuga County, a group working to reverse that trend wants people to look at drug addiction and treatment in a new light.

The Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study has started a campaign called "I Am More" in an effort to combat the stigma surrounding medications for opioid use disorder. Websites, print, banner and bus advertising will be used throughout the county to fight the idea that medication for the disorder isn't legitimate recovery or is simply substituting one drug for another.

The HEALing Communities Study acknowledges that the complex nature of trying to prevent overdose deaths involves education, stopping the over-prescribing of opioids and supporting therapies and recovery support services. But an obstacle that still stands out is the prevalence of the notion that people who become addicted to drugs are themselves to blame because of personal character flaws.