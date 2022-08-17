Our view: Tree management for Auburn worth due consideration

In an upbeat presentation before the Auburn City Council, forestry expert Walt Aikman recently laid out a draft tree inventory and management plan for the city and called on its leaders to deliver a "safe, sustainable and healthy forest for future generations of Auburn residents."

Frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if members of the council were taken aback by some of the numbers in Aikman's presentation, which included more than $30,000 for planting, $339,500 for tree removal and $489,000 for priority pruning. He further suggests that the city add laborer jobs dedicated to forestry.

There are state Department of Environmental Conservation grants available that would cover some of this work, and the area is lucky to have so many volunteers eager to show up when the call goes out that help will be needed for planting, so continuing to pursue funding through the DEC and other sources and engaging the community in the importance of this work both need to remain priorities, but the bottom line is going to come down to how much money the city can reasonably afford to spend.

Trees may be one of the biggest quality of life issues that get taken for granted, and people may not really notice the trees until they're gone. Ash and other species are being lost to disease, and improperly maintained trees become a public safety issue. The city has done a great job of staying on top of the dying ash trees so that they haven't been a major safety hazard, and that effort certainly needs to be maintained.

We appreciate Aikman's enthusiasm in regard to the forest management plan, and while we don't expect the city to agree to everything it entails, there is no reason to outright reject the bulk of it, either.

The city council now needs to do the heavy lifting on how much work is realistically affordable to give residents the best bang for every buck spent on trees, and that must also involve City Manager Jeff Dygert, whose job is to lead the city through these kinds of challenges.

We urge all involved to give forestry the consideration it deserves and help come up with the best plan possible.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.